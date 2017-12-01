Microsoft Edge browser comes to iOS and Android

Android and iOS users will now be able to use their favourite Microsoft browser on their smartphones after the company revealed the launch of Edge on mobile devices.

Last month the company made a beta version of the browser available to users willing to sign-up to be a tester but now it is generally available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The mobile version of Edge contains many of the same features as the Windows version of the browser such as Favorites, Reading List, New Tab Page and Reading View as well as a few new ones thanks to user feedback following the preview of the mobile app.

Roaming passwords will ensure that every password you save to your phone will be available the next time you use your PC and a new dark them has been added to both the mobile and desktop versions of Edge.

Unfortunately tab syncing to Edge for mobile was not among these new features so users will be unable to share tabs across their devices. However, Microsoft plans to support tab syncing in an update next year.

The company will also be creating a version Edge for mobile tailored to Apple's iPad in the future as well.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock