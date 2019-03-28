Microsoft expands open data initiative

The Open Data Initiative, Microsoft's, SAP's and Adobe's answer to the problem of data silos, is getting an upgrade a year after being officially announced.

The three companies announced the formation of a partner advisory council at the recent Adobe Summit, with Accenture, Amadeus, Capgemini, Change Healthcare, Cognizant, EY, Finastra, Genesys, Hootsuite, Inmobi, Sprinklr and WPP joining.

Adobe’s VP of Ecosystem Development Amit Ahuja told TechCrunch that this is just the first step, and that the three companies are looking to expand the council even further.

“We really want to make this really broad in a way that we can quickly make progress and demonstrate that what we’re talking about from a conceptual process has really hard customer benefits attached to it,” he said.

Last September, during the Microsoft Ignite Conference, the CEOs of the three companies announced the Open Data Initiative. Its goal is to eliminate data silos and create a single view of a customer. That will allow companies to govern data easier, as well as support privacy and security initiatives.

They said data is every company's strongest asset, but many of them “struggle to attain a complete view”, as much of this information is trapped inside various data silos.

