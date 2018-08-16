Microsoft gifts OneDrive with new backup features

Microsoft is looking to simplify file protection on its Windows 10 operating system and it’s rolling out new features to make it happen. According to The Verge, there’s a new folder protection feature for OneDrive, which automatically uploads and syncs important files.

Those important files are what you’d usually expect them to be – documents, photos and desktop folders. In case you use more than one Windows 10 device, then OneDrive will automatically keep all these folders in sync.

The feature has been available for business users for a while now (a couple of months), but now the regular Joe can get it, too.

“This is a new feature we started rolling out broadly this week that is now available to OneDrive users with personal accounts,” says a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “It makes it easier to move content into OneDrive, have access to all your important files on all your devices, and keep more files protected with features like ransomware detection & recovery.”

Those interested in turning the feature on, make sure to go into your OneDrive settings on your device, and find the Auto Save tab. Clicking the update folders button, located under ‘protect your important folders’, you can turn the feature on.

This will make OneDrive automatically upload your documents, photos and desktop folders to OneDrive and keep them synced there. Also, don’t look for Outlook PST or OneNote files, because those are not supported by the feature.

Image Credit: IB Photography / Shutterstock