Microsoft goes back to the future with Windows 1.0

Microsoft has raised eyebrows across social media with a new nostalgia-tinged teaser.

The company recently published a short clip on Twitter, which basically rolls back the years by showcasing how the Windows logo transformed over time – starting with the Windows 10 logo, all the way back to Windows 1.0.

While cyberpunk-styled grid visuals rolled in the background, synth music straight out of the original Tron movie was playing. The company's Instagram page was also completely wiped, leaving nothing but an ancient photograph showing boxes of Microsoft Word, Excel, Flight Simulator and other Jurassic stuff.

People on Twitter were quick to jump onto the bandwagon, with comments like “Windows 1.0? Amazing, I can finally upgrade from my Windows 10” or “Looks like it’s time to upgrade”.

However others have speculated that the teaser could be linked to an upcoming release, most likely an open-source version of Windows 1.0 made available online.

Windows 1.0 was Microsoft’s very first version of the operating system. It was a 16-bit platform, which allowed graphical programs to be run over MS-DOS. It was the company’s first foray into a more visual experience, leaving command lines behind them.