Microsoft is ending support for "Classic" Skype

Company support for Skype 7.0, 'Old Skype' or 'Skype Classic', however you wish to call it, ends soon. Microsoft has confirmed, via blog, that it is cutting support for the chat program on November 1 this year, for desktops, and November 15 for mobiles and tablets.

“As we continue to focus on and improve Skype version 8, support for Skype versions 7, and below will end on November 1, 2018 on desktop devices and November 15, 2018 on mobile and tablet devices,” the company said.

It added that we’ll be able to use the legacy version “for a little while”, but encourages everyone to update “to avoid any interruption”.

Microsoft hopes the transition to Skype 8 will be as seamless as possible. To that end, it announced that it is bringing some of the more requested Skype 7 features into the next version.

Skype 8 will feature free HD video and screensharing calls, improved messaging with @mentions and notifications, chat media gallery, as well as sharing files of up to 300 MB at a time.

Aside from the usual platforms, Skype 8 will also be available for iPads, as well. Users will be able to get read receipts, have private conversations and record calls.

To upgrade to Skype 8, follow this link.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock