Microsoft is making a significant change to its Office suite

Microsoft Office users who prefer the standalone version to the subscription service, rejoice! Microsoft will deliver a new version of the popular productivity suite next year.

The Redmond software giant recently published a blog post in which it detailed the new version of its Exchange Server. However, Windows Central spotted a single but all-important sentence tucked away in the post:

“Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021.”

The announcement comes as Microsoft continues to push aggressively into subscription-based models. It recently rebranded its productivity solution, now called Microsoft 365, and has been pushing hard to promote collaboration offering Teams.

However, it appears some customers aren't ready to take the leap into SaaS, which would involve leaving the old single-payment model behind.

It is currently unclear how much the new version will cost, but it’s safe to assume the prices won’t differ greatly from the previous versions on release. Office 2019, the current version, can still be purchased outright for $150.

Office usually comes with a handful of programs, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Skype, Exchange, SharePoint, and Skype for Business. While nothing has been confirmed, a similar selection will likely be included in the new package.