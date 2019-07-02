Microsoft is moving Office to the virtual desktop

Office apps enterprise customers will be pleased to hear that Microsoft announced new capabilities to improve these tools in virtualised environments. According to a fresh blog post by the Redmond software giant, virtualised Office apps are getting speed and reliability improvements, thanks to the company’s recent FSLogix acquisition.

Now, FSLogix container technology is fully integrated within Office apps. All enterprise users, with these licenses, can reap the benefits of the new upgrade – for free:

Microsoft 365 E3/E5/A3/A5/Student Use Benefits/F1/Business

Windows 10 Enterprise E3/E5

Windows 10 Education A3/A5

Windows 10 VDA per user

Remote Desktop Services (RDS) Client Access License (CAL) and Subscriber Access License (SAL)

However, this is not all Microsoft announced today. There are also new features in Office apps, including the fact that Windows Server 2019 will soon support OneDrive Files On-Demand for virtualised Office apps users.

Microsoft also said it would be supporting Office 365 ProPlus running on Windows Server 2019. It hopes this will simplify things for businesses still running Windows Server 2012 or 2008/R2, which are looking to migrate.

“This enables you to take advantage of the Files On-Demand capabilities coming to Windows Server 2019 I mentioned above, and to leverage the latest Windows Server platform,” it was said.

“If virtualization is an important part of your IT strategy, we think you’re going to love these new capabilities,” Microsoft concludes. You can find more details about the new offering on this link.