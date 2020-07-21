Microsoft is working on an Azure-powered Cloud PC service

Would you subscribe to a Windows computer? According to job listings discovered by ZDNet, Microsoft believes you just might.

The software giant recently posted a listing relating to a new virtualization service called “Cloud PC”. It would seem that the goal is not to replace existing Windows machines, at least not any time soon. Instead, current PCs will be used as thin clients, through which users can access Office and other Microsoft software.

"Microsoft Cloud PC is a strategic, new offering that is built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop to delivering Desktop as a Service,” the job listing reads. “At its core, Cloud PC provides business customers a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience and will allow organizations to stay current in a more simplistic and scalable manner."

While we don’t have any exact dates on when this new offering might see the light of day, speculation suggests it could arrive by next spring. Microsoft has remained cagey on the matter, referring to discussions as “rumor and speculation”.

This is not the first time similar whispers about a potential Microsoft-powered Cloud PC have surfaced. Six years ago, the media reported on a potential new product called “Windows 365” – a subscription service for Windows - but it never materialized.