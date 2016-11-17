Microsoft joins The Linux Foundation to further open-source development

In order to work more closely with the open-source community, Microsoft announced today that it will be joining The Linux Foundation at its highest level.

During its Connect(); 2016 developer event in New York, the company revealed that it will be joining the foundation at its Platinum level, which costs $500,000 a year. It will join Cisco, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Intel, NEC, Oracle, Qualcomm and Samsung as the latest Platinum member. John Gossman, who is an architect on the Microsoft Azure team, will sit on The Linux Foundation's Board of Directors where he will aid in underwriting new projects.

The foundation is a non-profit technology group that advocates open technology development and encourages its commercial adoption. The Linux Foundation is not limited to the Linux platform but also offers resources such as tools, training and events intended to help any open-source project grow. Microsoft currently contributes to a number of the foundation's projects such as Node.js Foundation, OpenDaylight, Open Container Initiative, R Consortium and its Open API Initiative. The company's decision to join The Linux Foundation as a member makes a great deal of sense as this will allow it to have more input on upcoming projects.

Jim Zemlin, the executive director of The Linux Foundation, has commended Microsoft's decision to become a Platinum member, saying: “Microsoft has grown and matured in its use of and contributions to open-source technology. The company has become an enthusiastic supporter of Linux and of open-source and a very active member of many important projects. Membership is an important step for Microsoft, but also for the open source community at large, which stands to benefit from the company's expanding range of contributions.”

The executive president of Microsoft's Cloud and Enterprise Group Scott Guthrie, explained the company's reasoning behind becoming a member of The Linux Foundation, saying: “As a cloud platform company, we aim to help developers achieve more using the platforms and languages they know. The Linux Foundation is home not only to Linux, but many of the community's most innovative open-source projects.

“We are excited to join The Linux Foundation and partner with the community to help developers capitalize on the shift to intelligent cloud and mobile experiences.”

