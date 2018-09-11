Microsoft launches Azure DevOps service

Microsoft has announced Azure DevOps which will replace Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS, formerly Visual Studio Online) and Azure DevOps Server which will replace Team Foundation Server (TFS).

The rebranding makes sense as VSTS is basically a cloud service backed by Microsoft Azure and the company notes that its new services will “span the breadth of the development lifecycle to help developers ship software faster and with higher quality”.

Both of Microsoft's Azure DevOps services are open, extendable and designed to work with any type of application no matter what framework, platform or cloud it runs on. Both public and private cloud configurations are also supported by the new services.

Azure DevOps will be free for open source projects as well as for small projects with up to five users. Larger teams will have to pay though and the cost ranges from $30 per month for 10 users all the way up to $6,150 per month for 1,000 users.

According to Microsoft, Azure DevOps includes:

Azure Pipelines: Build, test and deploy with CI/CD that works with any language, platform and cloud. Connect to GitHub or any other Git provider and deploy continuously.

Build, test and deploy with CI/CD that works with any language, platform and cloud. Connect to GitHub or any other Git provider and deploy continuously. Azure Boards: Deliver value to your users with proven agile tools to plan, track and discuss work across teams.

Deliver value to your users with proven agile tools to plan, track and discuss work across teams. Azure Repos: Get unlimited, cloud-hosted private Git repos and collaborate to build better code with pull requests and advanced file management.

Get unlimited, cloud-hosted private Git repos and collaborate to build better code with pull requests and advanced file management. Azure Test Plans: Test and ship with confidence using manual and exploratory testing tools.

Test and ship with confidence using manual and exploratory testing tools. Azure Artifacts: Create, host, and share packages with your team and add artifacts to your CI/CD pipelines with a single click.

Current users of VSTS will be upgraded into Azure DevOps projects automatically and according to Microsoft they will not lose any functionality. They will also receive an updated user experience.

TFS users will continue to receive updates based on features from Azure DevOps and from the next version of TFS, the product will be called Azure DevOps Server and will receive regular updates.

Image Credit: Microsoft