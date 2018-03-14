Microsoft launches Dynamics 365 Business Central for businesses

Ahead of the spring update to Dynamics 365, Microsoft has announced Dynamics 365 Business Central to provide businesses with an all-in-one business management solution to help manage finances, operations, sales and customer service.

The company has positioned this new offering as an easy upgrade from entry-level accounting software and legacy ERP systems to aid businesses in their digital transformation efforts.

Business Central also integrates with Microsoft's other cloud services including Office 365 and it can even be customised or extended further for specific industry needs with Microsoft Flow, PowerApps and Power BI.

Dynamics 365 Business Central brings the full power of Dynamics NAV to the cloud and because of this its foundation is made up of trusted and proven technologies that have already served 160,000 customers and millions of users worldwide.

Business Central offers business without silos to help organisations unify their business and boost efficiency through automated tasks and workflows using the Office tools they are familiar with. Organisations can also have a complete view of their business with connected data, business analytics and guidance from Microsoft's intelligent technologies. Business Central even allows companies to grow at their own pace and adapt in real time through its flexible platform suited to the changing needs of businesses across industries.

Dynamics 365 Business Central will be available in the UK, US and in 12 other countries on April 2, 2018.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock