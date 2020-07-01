Microsoft launches global initiative to help workers expand their digital skillset

Software giant Microsoft believes the Covid-19 pandemic will affect the jobs of a quarter of a billion people. To play its part in mitigating these effects, the company has launched a new global reskilling initiative.

The goal of the project is to educate some 25 million people in new and upcoming digital disciplines, in order to help them upskill or train for an entirely new career.

In a blog post pennd by Microsoft President Brad Smith, the company said it plans to leverage both GitHub and LinkedIn, as well as other company resources. Some these resources will be made available for free and others “cheaply”.

Microsoft's new initiative will be comprised of three elements. First, it will identify jobs that are in demand and the skills necessary to do those jobs using the LinkedIn Economic Graph. Then, Microsoft will provide free access to educational materials and content to help workers obtain these skills and, finally, the company will deliver low-cost certifications.

According to the tech giant, these are the 10 jobs that are currently most in demand globally (and probably until 2030):