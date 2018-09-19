Microsoft launches Hololens to businesses

Microsoft has just announced new applications for its HoloLens augmented reality goggles aimed at making the device more business-friendly.

The new AI and AR applications are for its Dynamics 365 online business software, and they’re called Dynamics 365 Layout and Dynamics 365 Remote Assistant. Their goal is to help connect live remote colleagues, through the use of HoloLens goggles.

Announcing the new features in a blog post, the company showed how the oil company Chevron Corp uses the applications, remotely collaborating and assisting first-line workers and remote experts.

That helps reduce travel time and costs.

“Previously it was required to fly in an inspector from Houston to a facility in Singapore once a month to inspect equipment. Now it has in-time inspection using Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and can identify issues or provide approvals immediately,” Microsoft said.

“In addition, remote collaboration and assistance have helped the company operate more safely in a better work environment, serving as a connection point between firstline workers and remote experts, as well as cutting down on travel and eliminating risks associated with employee travel.”

The Redmond giant also said the new Dynamics 365 AI for sales, customer service and market insights will be launching, as well.

The new artificial intelligence applications will be released next month, Microsoft added.

Image Credit: Microsoft