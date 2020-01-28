Microsoft launches M12 venture fund in Europe

Small businesses or start-ups looking for new investors might want to look in London’s general direction, as that’s where Microsoft’s new venture fund M12 just opened a new office.

Announcing the opening of the new spaces, the Redmond software giant said it’s now looking for new investing opportunities across the continent. Businesses and startups involved in big data, analytics, business software as a service, cloud infrastructure, machine learning, artificial intelligence, productivity and security will stand a better chance, though.

The venture will be led by Matthew Goldstein, one of M12’s founding partners. The company will look to be present in all funding stages, from Series A to Series C, but will also offer the support of an M12 Portfolio Development Manager, whose goal is to connect businesses with go-to-market resources and useful Microsoft tech.

Since its inception in 2016, the fund has invested in 87 companies, including European businesses Beamery, Comtravo, Hazy, Kahoot!, Pickit, TwentyBN and Unbabel.

M12 has 22 members with “decade of experience” in investing, product innovation, business development, go-to-market, research and development, and entrepreneurship.

London aside, the fund also has offices in San Francisco, Seattle, Tel Aviv and Bengaluru.

Together with opening the new office, M12 also said it would be investing in SuperAwesome, a UK company that helps create safer places for children when they use the internet.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome M12 on board as investors. As the company building the kidtech infrastructure that makes the internet safer for children, it was very important to align with investors who share our values,” said Dylan Collins, SuperAwesome Chief Executive.

“With Microsoft’s leadership in privacy and of course their acquisition of Minecraft, it was clear we had a common set of perspectives about what the future of the internet looks like.”