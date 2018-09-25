Microsoft launches major open data push

Microsoft, Adobe and SAP are announcing a new solution that will help organisations manage customer data a bit better. During the Microsoft Ignite Conference, the CEOs of the three companies announced the Open Data Initiative.

Its goal is to eliminate data silos and create a single view of a customer. That will allow companies to govern data easier, as well as support privacy and security initiatives.

Announcing the new offering in a press release, the three companies said data is every company's strongest asset, but many of them “struggle to attain a complete view”, as much of this information is trapped inside various data silos.

There is also valuable data locked in external silos, among third parties. This new offering aims to eliminate this problem and enable AI-driven business models.

“Adobe, Microsoft and SAP are partnering to reimagine the customer experience management category,” said Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe. “Together we will give enterprises the ability to harness and action massive volumes of customer data to deliver personalized, real-time customer experiences at scale.”

“Together with Adobe and SAP we are taking a first, critical step to helping companies achieve a level of customer and business understanding that has never before been possible,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Organizations everywhere have a massive opportunity to build AI-powered digital feedback loops for predictive power, automated workflows and, ultimately, improved business outcomes.”

“Microsoft, Adobe and SAP understand the customer experience is no longer a sales management conversation,” said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. “CEOs are breaking down the silos of the status quo so they can get all people inside their companies focused on serving people outside their companies. With the open data initiative, we will help businesses run with a true single view of the customer.”

No word on potential pricing, or dates. You can find more details about the project on this link.

