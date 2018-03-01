Microsoft launches new AI and Cloud Computing tools for intelligent health

Ahead of the upcoming Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference, Microsoft has announced a number of new solutions, projects and AI accelerators to assist hospitals and healthcare professionals in making intelligent health a reality.

Last year the company launched Healthcare NexT to accelerate healthcare innovation through the use of artificial intelligence and cloud computing. After working together with pioneers in the industry, Microsoft is bringing its research and product development in the field to healthcare providers, biotech companies and organisations so that they too can utilise AI and the cloud to innovate.

Microsoft Genomics, which will be generally available on Microsoft Azure, will provide researchers and clinicians with cloud-powered genomic processing services. The company has also named ST. Jude Children's Research Hospital as the flagship partner for the launch.

Through the Microsoft Azure Security and Compliance Blueprint: HIPAA/HITRust – Health Data & AI, Microsoft will aid organisations in moving to the cloud while ensuring they remain secure and compliant.

The company has also expanded its Microsoft Intelligent Network for Eyecare and has renamed it AI Network for Healthcare. Through a partnership with Apollo Hospitals, one of the largest health systems in India, Microsoft will create an AI-focused network in cardiology.

Microsoft 365 Huddle Solution Templates will allow health teams to publish new developer templates that work with Microsoft Teams. This will allow healthcare professionals to better collaborate and share information using Microsoft 365.

A research collaboration with UPMC, Project EmpowerMD will help reduce the burden of taking notes for physicians by creating a system that listens and learns based on what doctors do and say.

Finally, Project InnerEye will also receive new integrations with TeraRecon and Intuitive Surgical.

Microsoft will offer more details and information concerning its new AI and cloud computing tools from March 5th to 9th at this year's HIMSS conference in Las Vegas.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock