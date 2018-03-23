Microsoft launches new Azure Databricks service

Microsoft has just released a new cloud-focused analytics platform called Azure Databricks.

Based on Apache Spark, Microsoft says that the new service, which is optimised for Azure, will combine the best of its cloud platform and Databricks to offer customers a quicker and easier way to build Big Data & AI solutions”.

The Databricks’ design is based on three principles. First, enhancing user productivity in developing Big Data applications and analytics pipelines.

“Azure Databricks’ interactive notebooks enable data science teams to collaborate using popular languages such as R, Python, Scala, and SQL and create powerful machine learning models by working on all their data, not just a sample data set,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Then, it’s enabling customers to scale globally without limits. “It also simplifies the process of building batch and streaming data pipelines and deploying machine learning models at scale. This makes the analytics process faster for customers such as E.ON and Lennox International enabling them to accelerate innovation.”

And finally, the third principle - providing customers with enterprise-level security and compliance.

“We are committed to making Azure the best place for organisations to unlock the insights hidden in their data to accelerate innovation. With Azure Databricks and its native integration with other services, Azure is the one-stop destination to easily unlock powerful new analytics, machine learning, and AI scenarios,” Microsoft concluded.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock