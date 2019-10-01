Microsoft launches Virtual Desktop for Windows

Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) is now available all over the world, the software giant has confirmed.

The new offering was first unveiled a year ago, and was released in public preview in March this year, with Microsoft claiming that many of its customers expressed interest in the solution during the preview phase.

Now, it is available for Windows, Android, Mac, iOS and HTML 5.

As a virtualisation service, WVD allows users to virtualise both Windows 7 and 10, as well as Office 365 ProPlus and other third-party apps. Multi-session Windows 10 capabilities are also available.

Customers that use WVD to virtualise Windows 7 can expect free security support until 2023. Windows 7’s official end of life is January 14, 2020, which means WVD users will get a few years extra support for free.

"VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) is one of the top ten workloads on-premises," said Brad Anderson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft 365. "Companies want to move this to the cloud. And WVD is really the only way to run real Windows 10 clients, multiuser, in the public cloud."

Microsoft will be selling WVD directly, as well as through its Cloud Service Providers (CSP) and different partners.