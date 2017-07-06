Microsoft lets bosses track employee efficiency with new analytics tool

In an effort to help managers better understand just how productive their workers are, Microsoft has announced a new product for its enterprise customers called Workplace Analytics that utilises the data collected by Microsoft Graph to provide valuable insight into how employees spend their workdays.

This new product builds off of the company's MyAnalytics, which was released last year, that gave employees the ability to view their own individual productivity using data collected from their Skype history, calendars, emails and documents. The difference between this previous tool and Workplace Analytics is that now employers will also be able to view the productivity levels of their employees.

The general manager of the Microsoft's new product, Ryan Fuller, explained in a blog post just how the company would utilise Office 365 data to give managers a better idea of how productive their organisation really is, saying:

“Workplace Analytics taps into Office 365 email and calendar metadata, including to/from data, subject lines and timestamps, to shine a light on how the organization collaborates and spends time. It turns this digital exhaust—the data that comes naturally from our everyday work—into a set of behavioral metrics that can be used to understand what’s going on in an organization.”

“Microsoft has enabled Workplace Analytics with built-in privacy and compliance capabilities. Customers own their Office 365 data and decide how to apply insights generated by Workplace Analytics to solve tough business challenges. Workplace Analytics only leverages metadata that is aggregated and de-identified.”

Workplace Analytics will start off using data from emails and calendars first but other types of data from Microsoft Graph could be added down the road.

If your organisation relies on Microsoft's services than it is likely that your boss could soon be tracking your movements at work with its new program.

Image Credit: JPstock / Shutterstock