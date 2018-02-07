Microsoft looks to steal Box and Google cloud customers with new deal

In an attempt to lure customers over from competing cloud services, Microsoft is offering a new promotion where enterprise users can get its products for free when they make the switch to OneDrive.

The deal will run until June 30th and will allow current Box, Dropbox and Google customers to instead use the company's own enterprise software suite for free until their existing software contracts are paid off with a cap set at three years.

Microsoft has also noted that its FastTrack team will work alongside customers who switch to its cloud services to simplify and speed up the migration process of bringing their files to OneDrive and documents to Office 365. However, to be eligible for the deal, business must not be a current customer of the company and they will have to commit to 500-user minimum.

For businesses that are unsatisfied with their current enterprise software suites and cloud services, this deal offers a lot and taking advantage of it before the end of June would be a wise decision. The deal may also work in Microsoft's favour in the long run since the company could potentially earn a large number of long-term subscribers by foregoing the initial revenue it would normally earn from signing up new customers.

Most businesses rely upon Windows 10 as an operating system and already use the company's popular Office software. By further locking users into its ecosystem, Microsoft may even be able to convince businesses to upgrade to its more expensive products such as Azure for their hosting and infrastructure needs.

Microsoft has invested heavily in its cloud services division over the past few years and gaining back market share from competing cloud services could help strengthen its position in the field.

