Microsoft new Chrome-backed Edge browser leaks

Microsoft's new Edge browser based on Google's Chromium platform has leaked online, the media are saying this Monday morning.

Apparently, forums and other types of online communities where people share stuff in beta are the places where one may find the beta, and according to reports, it's more or less what we expected the next Edge to be.

There's the Chrome extension support as well as favourites synchronisation. The “set tabs aside” feature, which was quite popular on Edge, has not been yet implemented, but it’s safe to assume it will be. Same goes for inking with stylus support, or the dark mode.

The Verge says the beta performs ‘well’ on Windows 10, and that it comes with a few custom changes to the user interface, as well.

It would seem as compatibility was the biggest issue with Edge, and that Edge's consumers were pushing Microsoft to do something about it. With a new browser that's built on Chromium, websites should behave exactly the same as they do on Chrome. That means, the crashing and the performance issues that are plaguing Edge today, should become a thing of the past.

Windows Central said Edge on iOS and Android already uses rendering engines native to the platforms, “so not much will be changing on that front.”

We don’t have an official name for the browser yet, or the release date. The beta should be live ‘soon’, though.

