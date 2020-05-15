Microsoft open-sources coronavirus threat data to support security teams

Microsoft has announced it will share its knowledge of coronavirus-related cyberthreats in a bid to help security teams identify and address new threats.

In a recent blog post published by the Microsoft Threat Intelligence team, the company said cybercriminals were taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to conduct various attacks on businesses, workers and consumers.

Since the pandemic began, hackers have capitalised on fears surrounding the transmission of the virus, baking Covid-19 themes into large-scale phishing campaigns.

Reports indicated criminals impersonated the World Health Organisation, United Nations and other similar institutions, distributing malware under the guise of information about the virus.

The software giant has gathered a wealth of threat data, amounting to trillions of data points, via the Microsoft Threat Protection (MTP) service embedded in its security offering Microsoft Defender.

“Microsoft processes trillions of signals each day across identities, endpoint, cloud, applications, and email, which provides visibility into a broad range of COVID-19-themed attacks, allowing us to detect, protect, and respond to them across our entire security stack,” said the company.

Now, it has decided to open-source all the intel it has gathered, which will be made available through the Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP), Azure Sentinel GitHub and the Microsoft Graph Security API.