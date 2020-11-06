Microsoft partners with UK cybercrime watchdog to identify the most innovative start-ups

The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) wants to make the territory the “safest place to live and work online”. To that end, it has partnered up with Microsoft to find and develop start-ups that can make that dream a reality.

Announcing the news in a press release, Microsoft said it would be providing access to its Accelerator alumni network, and subject matter experts across cybersecurity and cloud.

Furthermore, it will give start-ups access to services like the Azure cloud platform and GitHub enterprise and start-ups will also enjoy a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.

This is the seventh program in the Accelerator series, and this iteration is focused on smart cities and the cyber risks associated with data insights, situational awareness, interfacing the critical national infrastructure, as well as manufacturing and robotics.

The program lasts for ten weeks and is now open for applications. Microsoft says the winners are chosen through open competition, using technical challenges that the NCSC provides. These identify areas of cybersecurity weakness where new products are needed.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the NCSC and Wayra (part of Telefonica), are also collaborating on the program.

Those interested in learning more are invited to click here. Assessment days are scheduled for November 19 and December 3.