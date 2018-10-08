Microsoft pauses October 2018 Windows 10 update due to bug deleting files

Microsoft has paused its latest Windows 10 update after some users complained the update deleted a bunch of their files. The October 2018 update has been paused, and Microsoft urged everyone who downloaded the patch but didn't get a chance to run it – to wait a few days until it investigates the issue and updates the installation file.

The company released a support document late last week, saying it received complaints from some users that V1809 'deleted some files'.

This includes a post on the company's forum from a person claiming more than 200 GB of personal files, accumulated over the course of more than two decades, have been erased by the update.

The update is currently not available for download.

“If you have manually checked for updates and believe you have an issue with missing files after an update, please minimize your use of the affected device and contact us directly at +1-800-MICROSOFT, or find a local number in your area https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4051701/global-customer-service-phone-numbers. Alternatively use a different device to contact us at https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/contactus/ (link will vary according to country of origin),” Microsoft says.

“If you have manually downloaded the Windows 10 October 2018 Update installation media, please don’t install it and wait until new media is available. We will provide an update when we resume rolling out the Windows 10 October 2018 Update to customers.”

The files that get deleted for users are usually stored in the C:/Users/[username]/Documents/ folder.

Apparently, tech wizards at Microsoft can restore deleted files.

Photo credit: Anton Watman / Shutterstock