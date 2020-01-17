Microsoft pledges to become carbon negative

Microsoft wants to be carbon negative in 30 years. Yes, you’ve read that correctly – carbon negative.

Not only does it plan on transforming its business in such a way that it brings down its carbon emissions to zero within a decade, but it will also invest in new technologies, helping others remove their carbon footprints, as well. When all of it gets combined, Microsoft hopes it will remove all of the carbon it emitted since the company was formed in 1975, and then some.

Announcing the plan, the company said it will reduce emissions by half by 2030 and invest in new and improved carbon removal and reduction technologies. To make all of that a reality, it will launch a $1 billion climate innovation fund.

In the summer of 2020, Microsoft will start expanding its internal carbon fee to cover scope three emissions, indirect emissions of activities like goods production and waste. New technologies will, Microsoft says, help its suppliers and customers around the world reduce their carbon print, as well.

And finally, the company will start advocating greater transparency when it comes to pollution and carbon footprints.

“We will support strong industry-wide standards for transparency and reporting on carbon emissions and removal, and we will apply these ourselves in a new, annual environmental sustainability report,” it says. “We will use our voice to support new public policy initiatives to accelerate carbon reduction and removal opportunities.”

Climate change is perceived as one of the biggest threats to humanity, ever, and large corporations are often considered the biggest polluters.