Microsoft: Prepare for the next age of your digital business

Microsoft has laid out its pitch for the benefits that digital transformation can bring to businesses around the world.

In the opening keynote of its Future Decoded event in London this week, the Windows and Office maker highlighted how new tools and services are transforming the way almost every company is working.

"When you think about the changes we are making, you have to be an optimist...you are bringing the best of your people, and your organisation, culture, mission and technology, to reinvent the future (but) this is not a small thing to do,” noted Jean-Philippe Courtois, Microsoft’s EVP, and President of global sales, marketing and operations.

"Digitisation, and digital, is going across every industry on the planet, and bringing a big change to every one of you - businesses can't stand still, as the world doesn't stand still - businesses need to disrupt before they become disrupted themselves."

“Change is all about culture.”

Courtois noted that Microsoft sees three major shifts when it comes to workplace technology. First, user experiences are increasingly being seen across multiple devices, necessitating a “multi-sense” approach to how users interact with your business - giving the example of how a customer can interact with a Surface device through typing, using the Surface Pen, or Windows Hello biometric service.

Microsoft also sees AI “infusing everything you do as a company”, bringing real-time analytics and information to the mountains of data being created by organisations every day.

Lastly, the company is supporting a major emergence and growth of serverless and so-called intelligent edge computing, where new intelligent applications and services can be quickly created and deployed to make sure your business gets the most out of its technology.

"This is the way we see technology disrupting the world of your business,” Courtois said. “This is an era where in essence, every company is becoming a digital business, but also every company is becoming a software company."