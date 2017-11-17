Microsoft previews new GDPR compliance tool

Microsoft has released a preview of its GDPR Compliance Dashboard, allowing its cloud customers to finally take it for a spin.

The Compliance Manager tool, first announced in May, looks to help customers that use Office 365 and Azure services see how their businesses stand up to the upcoming GDPR regulation.

Compliance Manager offers a short summary of an organisation’s compliance posture, in relation to Microsoft services.

Besides reporting and assessing risks, the dashboard also comes with tips and recommendations on how the right controls and business processes can be implemented. Also, it offers management tools compliance workers can use to assign different tasks.

Microsoft said the tool should be widely available in 2018. Before that happens, it will add more GDPR content and expand the dashboard’s catalogue of regulatory standards.

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is a new and upcoming EU-based regulative that aims to organise how businesses use, store and share data from its EU users. It will come into force on May 25 2018, and businesses are widely unprepared for it. Fines for not being compliant are draconic and can go up to four per cent of the company’s global annual turnover.

“To build and maintain the trust needed to manage customer relationships through technology, organizations need tighter controls over what personal data they hold and how they manage and protect this data,” Microsoft explained as it announced the tool.

“Systems and processes need to be modernized to prevent the unlawful use of data, accommodate personal data requests by individuals, and provide notifications of breaches in a timely manner.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio