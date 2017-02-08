Microsoft releases new AI tools for developers

Microsoft has made available three new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for developers, in a bid to democratise the advanced technology, the company recently said in a press release. The Redmond company wants to make AI 'accessible for all', which is why it has now launched Custom Speech Service, Content Moderator and Bing Speech API.

Custom Speech Service is a speech recognition technology that works even in noisy environments and understands slang, jargon and accents. Content Moderator is pretty self-explanatory. It allows users to filter out unwanted content such as profanity or offensive pictures. Bing Speech API converts audio into text, understands intent and converts text back to speech. While the Custom Speech Service has just been released, Content Moderator and Bing Speech API will be available ‘next month’.

No exact dates just yet.

“Cognitive Services is about taking all of the machine learning and AI smarts that we have in this company and exposing them to developers through easy-to-use APIs, so that they don’t have to invent the technology themselves,” commented Mike Seltzer, a principal researcher in the Speech and Dialog Research Group at Microsoft’s research lab in Redmond said.

“In most cases, it takes a ton of time, a ton of data, a ton of expertise, and a ton of compute to build a state-of-the-art machine-learned model,” he added.

You can find out more about the new offerings on this link.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock