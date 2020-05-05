Microsoft reports huge jump in Windows 10 usage

Microsoft has seen a substantial spike in Windows 10 usage since quarantine measures were introduced - so much so, it has decided to alter plans for its new OS.

In a blog post, the company's Chief Product Officer for Windows and Devices, Panos Panay, announced the company had recorded a 75 percent increase in the use of Windows 10 year-on-year - which translates to more than four trillion user minutes.

Panay also said Microsoft will repurpose its newest OS, Windows 10X, which was originally slated for release on dual-screen devices but will now support single-screen kit as well.

“The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices,” said Panay.

“As we continue to put customers’ needs at the forefront, we need to focus on meeting customers where they are now. Our customers are leveraging the power of the cloud more than ever, and we believe the time is right to lean into this acceleration in a different way.”

Designed primarily for foldable PCs with multiple screens, the arrival of Windows 10X is highly anticipated. The operating system is expected to be released in the third quarter of the year and will allegedly be free to use.