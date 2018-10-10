Microsoft restarts Windows 10 October Update rollout after fixing bug

Microsoft has re-released its latest update to Windows 10 following an earlier issue that had caused some user's files to be deleted.

The Redmond software giant pulled its October 2018 update after reports started coming in that the patch was messing with people's files - specifically deleting stuff that it found in the Documents folder. One person complained that the patch had deleted 200+ GBs of files accumulated over more than two decades.

Microsoft says it got to the bottom of the problem, which concerns a feature called Known Folder Redirection (KFR) which redirects files from one folder to another. In the April patch, users with KFR enabled reported an extra, empty copy of Known Folders on their device.

In the October update, Microsoft wanted to remove these empty, duplicate known folders. However, if there were files in the old folder, they too would get removed.

“We have fully investigated these issues and developed solutions that resolve all three of these scenarios, so the “original” old folder location and its contents remain intact,” the company says.

Microsoft also offered help to affected customers, saying Microsoft Support is assisting and trying to recover data for users that experienced data loss.

“While we cannot guarantee the outcome of any file recovery work, if you have manually checked for updates and believe you have an issue with missing files, please minimize your use of the affected device and contact us directly at +1-800-MICROSOFT or find a local number in your area.”

Those interested in picking up the latest patch can do so via the company site.

Image Credit: Hans Engbers / Shutterstock