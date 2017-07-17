Microsoft reveals first Insider build of Windows Server

Microsoft is delivering on its plan to bring two updates per year to Windows Server and the company has revealed the first-ever Insider build of the operating system.

Users who are registered with a corporate Active Directory credential can download Windows Server Insider Preview Build 16237. Microsoft has made sure that this update adds many new features that highlight the company's interest in microservices and containers.

Other notable features include the ability to allow Hyper-V Vms to access non-volatile memory, improved networking between containers and a number of optimisations that significantly reduce the overall size of Windows Core by 20 per cent. Microsoft has also added a brand new “Battery Passthrough” feature that will let VMs have the same battery state as the host they are currently running on.

The features that are being previewed in this Insider build of Windows Server today will all be rolled in to Windows Server's “Semi-annual Channel”. This channel will receive new releases of the OS twice a year and these releases will be officially supported by Microsoft for eighteen months. There will also be a “Long-Term Servicing Channel” that will be updated every three years and receive long term support.

Eligible users can download the first Insider build of Windows Server here and we will likely find out more regarding the success of Microsoft's new update schedule in September.

Image Credit: JPstock / Shutterstock