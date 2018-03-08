Microsoft reveals major new Windows 10 AI program

Microsoft will soon include more artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities within Windows 10 as part of its spring update to the OS.

The company has unveiled a new AI platform called Windows ML to developers who will soon be able to create apps using existing pre-trained machine learning models.

Windows ML will allow apps to be more powerful and developers will even be able to import existing learning models from other AI platforms and run them on Windows 10. Microsoft is currently using AI to enhance a number of its first-party apps including Office 365, the Windows 10 Photos app and in its Windows Hello facial recognition feature.

The company's new machine learning model has been built from the ground up to work across a wide range of devices including desktops, laptops, IoT devices, datacentres, servers and its own HoloLens headsets. Intel's Movidius VPU and other AI processors will also be supported by the platform and Microsoft will optimise the tasks running on a user's system for the hardware they are using.

Visual Studio Preview 15.7 will give developers an early chance to see how the new AI platform performs on Windows. The Windows ML API will also be available this year so that they can start building apps that harness the power of machine learning.

Microsoft plans to offer more details on the platform during its Windows Developer day and during its Build conference in May.

