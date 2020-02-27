Microsoft says results could be hit by coronavirus

Microsoft is unlikely to hits its projected quarterly revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak playing havoc with the supply chain.

According to a Reuters report, the Redmond giant has said it doesn’t expect to meet forecasts for its Windows and PC business, though the remaining segments of its fiscal third-quarter outlook will remain the same.

"Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated," the company said in a statement.

Microsoft expected its More Personal Computing unit to post third-quarter revenue between $10.75 and $11.15 billion.

The virus has also caused the Chinese economy to take a hit, as businesses shut down and staff forced to work from home. Apple also said it expects to miss projections due to the outbreak.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan. So far, more than 80,000 have been infected and roughly 2,700 have died.

Latest reports indicate the virus has spread to Europe, with Italy the focal point. There are reported cases in Germany, Austria, Croatia, Spain and the UK.