Microsoft sees 'minimal impact' from Covid-19 in Q3 results

Microsoft has released its earnings for the third quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, which reveal the company has so far navigated the ongoing pandemic unscathed.

Microsoft disclosed a total revenue of $35 billion - up 15 percent year-on-year. The firm's operating income rose 25 percent, hitting $13 billion, while diluted earnings per share jumped 23 percent to $1.40.

Discussing the figures, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company has worked hard to support its clients at a time when “two years’ worth of digital transformation” has occurred in two months.

"Our durable business model, diversified portfolio, and differentiated technology stack position us well for what's ahead," he said.

Microsoft's cloud division also recorded an impressive quarter, with revenue in the Productivity and Business Process segment rising 15 percent to $11.7bn, while the Intelligent Cloud segment registered $12.3 billion – a rise of more than a quarter (27 percent).

According to a CNBC report, takings from its server products and cloud services rose by roughly a quarter, while Azure grew by a whopping 59 percent.

Microsoft's More Personal Computing segment (which includes products such as Surface, Windows and Xbox), meanwhile, saw revenues rise three percent to $11 billion.