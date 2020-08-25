Microsoft sets sights on more government cloud contracts after JEDI win

As Microsoft awaits a resolution to the JEDI legal battle, the company will pursue cloud contracts with other foreign governments, according to a CNBC report.

Microsoft is reportedly in talks with governments around the world, offering a similar package of tools and services it had initially agreed to supply to the Pentagon.

“We’ve worked with governments around the world on a longstanding and reliable basis for four decades,” a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC in an email.

“We have government customers using our products to enhance their services with the latest in commercial innovations, deeply engage and connect with citizens in powerful ways, and empower government employees with the modern tools they need to be more efficient and effective, and to give them time back to focus on their agency mission.”

JEDI contract

JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, is a multi-billion dollar cloud contract awarded to Microsoft by the Pentagon. As per the agreement, Microsoft will provide cloud-based computing and storage services, designed to modernize IT infrastructure at the Pentagon.

The software giant won the contract last October after a lengthy procurement process. The Pentagon had chosen Microsoft over Oracle, IBM and Amazon, but the latter has refused to accept the result.

Amazon accused the US government of submitting to pressure from President Trump to choose Microsoft due to his personal grievances with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The legal challenge filed by Amazon has resulted in the contract being placed on hold, pending further investigation.