Microsoft snaps up Affirmed Networks in possible 5G push

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Affirmed Networks, a tech start-up that offers fully virtualised, cloud-native mobile network solutions.

The goal is to integrate these tools directly into its Azure offering, enabling big players in the telco industry to deploy and maintain 5G networks via the cloud.

Announcing the news in a blog post, Corporate Vice President of Azure Networking Yousef Khalidi said the acquisition will allow telcos to “simplify network operations, reduce costs and rapidly create and launch new revenue-generating services.”

Affirmed Networks was founded a decade ago, and has since received $155 million in funding. The company’s clients include Vodafone, AT&T, Telus, Orange, Turkcell, as well as STC.

“This acquisition will allow us to evolve our work with the telecommunications industry, building on our secure and trusted cloud platform for operators,” said Microsoft.

“With Affirmed Networks, we will be able to offer new and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of operators, including managing their network workloads in the cloud.”

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.