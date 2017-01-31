Microsoft Teams gaining momentum

Microsoft’s new collaboration platform, Microsoft Teams, is slowly but surely gaining momentum, and becoming a serious contester to the likes of Slack or Confluence. Writing a blog post about the platform’s latest achievements, Office CVP Kirk Koenigsbauer says Teams is ‘picking up steam’. Just in January, 300,000 organisations have actively started using Microsoft Teams. They are located across 145 markets, and speak 19 different languages.

Koenigsbauer says Microsoft is ‘especially inspired’ by this early usage. There are 85 million commercial monthly active users of Office 365, the CVP said, adding that nine out of ten (90 per cent) Fortune 500 companies run their business on the Microsoft Cloud. We can say that Microsoft has had a fairly good start to the year. Microsoft Teams is a ‘compelling tool’ when standalone, but as part of Office 365, it can be a ‘massive game-changer’, the blog post reads.

“Microsoft Teams has reduced the number of face-to-face coordination meetings that are typically required to do my job. I love using Power BI for visual reporting right within the Microsoft Teams experience,”

Microsoft quoted Megan Horn, a process engineer at Hendrick Motorsports and a preview customer. It also took the opportunity to throw some shade at Slack: “We use a lot of Microsoft products, and are using Office 365,” said Rodney Guzman, CEO and co-founder of Interknowlogy. “All the centralised management of people and groups we already do in Office 365 was immediately inherited in Microsoft Teams. This was always a hassle in Slack. Since switching to Microsoft Teams from Slack, we’ve haven’t looked back.”

Microsoft Teams is a new chat-based collaboration platform, available in Office 365.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock