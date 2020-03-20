Microsoft Teams passes new milestone, unveils raft of new features

Microsoft Teams, the company’s communications and collaboration platform, is turning three years old this week. To celebrate the milestone, the company has announced a slew of new features.

The new features were set out in a blog post from the company's Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, Jared Spataro.

According to Spataro, Teams is set to receive real-time noise suppression to help eliminate interference, such as loud typing and or vacuum cleaners.

Those that find it difficult to interject in a crowded conference call are also in luck, as the new iteration will also contain a hand raise facility, allowing users to signal when they have something to say.

Teams will also receive an integration with Microsoft's Bookings app, which will simplify scheduling, managing and conducting virtual appointments.

Another interesting addition is the ability to read chat messages and write responses without an internet connection.

“As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to push people everywhere into remote work and learning, enabling remote work and remote learning has never felt more important, and we are grateful for the opportunity to stand by our customers at such an extraordinary time,” Spataro concluded.