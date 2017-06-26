Microsoft teams up with Box for cloud management with Azure

Starting this Tuesday, Microsoft and Box will start marketing and selling Box and Azure offerings together, globally. This was announced by Microsoft, saying the expanded partnership will power the future of work in the cloud.

With the integration, Azure Cognitive Services will be part of Box, extending its cloud management solutions. It will also allow future integration of Azure’s AI and machine learning capabilities with Box’s cloud content management platform. And finally, products like Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Enterprise Mobility + Security and Microsoft Intune will also be integrated with Box.

“Azure is a trusted partner in the enterprise, and we’re thrilled to be integrating our technologies and going to market with Microsoft,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO, Box. “Microsoft shares our vision to transform how people and organizations work, and Box and Azure together can unlock incredible opportunities for innovation.”

“Box shares our focus and commitment to empowering enterprises on their digital transformation journey,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise Division. “With this new partnership, we ensure customers can take advantage of Box’s platform on Azure, and look forward to future innovations using Azure’s intelligent cloud services.”

Currently there is no information on possible pricing or availability. Microsoft just said it is “expected” to be available later this year.

Image Credit: Sergei Bachlakov / Shutterstock