Microsoft teams up with NCSC to simplify workplace security

A new downloadable pack can significantly reduce the time it takes UK businesses and organisations to meet the UK government's latest cyber security guidelines.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is attempting “to make the UK the safest place to live and do business online” by offering official advice to individuals and businesses on how they can better protect themselves online.

Working together with the NCSC, Microsoft has put the organisation's guidance on how to better secure Windows 10 into a downloadable pack that can easily be loaded on to systems running its latest operating system. Once downloaded, the pack can be imported into Microsoft Intune which has been adopted by businesses and organisations to manage devices and apps all from one place using the company's Azure cloud platform.

The pack simplifies things for IT professionals who can import all of the guidance settings at once as opposed to the time consuming process of entering them manually. The settings can also be applied consistently to help reduce errors which can be useful in large deployments.

National Security Officer at Microsoft UK, Stuart Aston explained why the company chose to collaborate with the NCSC on this new pack in a blog post, saying:

“Many cyber attacks could be mitigated by using simple security features already present in the Windows 10 platform. This new downloadable pack will help companies and organisations take a big step towards ensuring their systems and staff are safe online. Microsoft believes security should always come first, which is why we have developed this pack with the NCSC. It enables customers to turn on the Windows 10 guidance in a consistent way, so they can feel confident that their systems comply with the latest NCSC recommendations.”

Image Credit: Den Rise / Shutterstock