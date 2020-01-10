Microsoft Teams update means you'll never miss a message again

If you always wanted to use a walkie-talkie at work but never got the chance to try it out, you're in luck, as Microsoft is building just the thing for you. The company announced that its communications and collaboration platform, Teams, is getting a new update and with it – the walkie-talkie feature.

It's a simple thing – a push-to-talk feature that will be located at the centre of the app's navigation bar will be using either the local Wi-Fi network or cellular data.

Its location – being centre in the navigation, has led many to believe it was a highly requested feature. Microsoft says that, unlike traditional walkie-talkies and similar devices, using this Teams feature will be more secure.

“Unlike analogue devices with unsecure networks, customers no longer have to worry about crosstalk or eavesdropping from outsiders,” says Emma Williams, a Microsoft corporate vice president.

Designed primarily for firstline workers (those facing the customer), the new feature will be coming as part of a wider update to Teams. The tool will also get the SMS sign-in feature, as well as the shared device sign-out.

Off-shift access controls for Teams app will also be making an appearance, as well as delegated user management.

“This is just the next step in our journey to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more,” Microsoft explained.

“We aim to build tools and experiences for the modern workplace and for workers at all levels of the organisation.”