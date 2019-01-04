Microsoft tests way for users to know what info it has on them

Do you know what inverse privacy is? That's when other people have private data on you, that you don't own. So police, national healthcare, but also some digital companies, have most likely created inversely private data on you.

One of the companies that is currently testing a feature to allow its users access and control over this inversely private data is Microsoft, with its Project Bali.

It seems as Project Bali is being developed by Microsoft Research, and is currently in a private testing stage. According to Bali's website, the service is a "new personal data bank which puts users in control of all data collected about them.... The bank will enable users to store all data (raw and inferred) generated by them. It will allow the user to visualize, manage, control, share and monetize the data."

Data is often being dubbed 'new oil' and is, equally often, at the centre of controversies. Facebook is frequently criticised for the way it (mis)handles personal information, and experts are trying to raise awareness on how valuable this data is, for companies.

GDPR was a response to the exploding number of companies gathering and using personal data for commercial gain. Data centres, as well as data analytics jobs, are two industries that are seeing massive growth in these past couple of years.

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje