Microsoft to invest $5bn in IoT within half a decade

Microsoft has announced it is investing $5 billion into Internet of Things within the next five years. Announcing the news in a blog post, Microsoft's CVP for Azure, Julia White, says the company wants to “give every customer the ability to transform their businesses, and the world at large, with connected solutions.”

The company is saying it is “uniquely positioned” for the development of IoT, given that it already works in the IoT space, that it has Azure, as well as its omnipresent operating system.

“We’ve been invested in IoT before the term was coined, when enterprises had these endpoints in their factories, buildings and other devices that were totally “dark.”,” the blog post says.

“Today, we’re planning to dedicate even more resources to research and innovation in IoT and what is ultimately evolving to be the new intelligent edge. With our IoT platform spanning cloud, OS and devices, we are uniquely positioned to simplify the IoT journey so any customer—regardless of size, technical expertise, budget, industry or other factors—can create trusted, connected solutions that improve business and customer experiences, as well as the daily lives of people all over the world. The investment we’re announcing today will ensure we continue to meet all our customers’ needs both now and in the future.”

IoT is generally perceived as a huge productivity booster, and the technology that is capable of completely transforming every industry in existence.

