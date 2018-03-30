Microsoft reveals major executive overhaul

Satya Nadella has revealed his next steps to improving all things Windows with a major shake-up in his Microsoft executive team.

Some of the company's longest-serving and highest-ranking leaders are switching roles in the shuffle, with new corporate teams also being formed as the company looks to help the Windows ecosystem reach its maximum potential.

The news was revealed in an email sent by Nadella to all Microsoft employees, saying: “To truly get the best impact from our efforts, we will have to push ourselves to transcend Conway’s law.”

Conway’s law states: “Organisations which design systems are constrained to produce designs which are copies of the communication structures of these organisations.”

So essentially, Nadella believes Microsoft is mimicking its own structures when developing Windows, and in order to shake it off – the company needs to be reorganised.

There are really quite a few changes to the company. There’s a team now called “Experiences and Devices”. “The purpose of this team is to instil a unifying product ethos across our end-user experiences and devices.,” Nadella said. The team will be led by Rajesh Jha.

Terry Myerson will be leaving the company, after 21 years of service. He will be working on the transition, together with Nadella, “over the coming months.”

The full list of changes can be found on this link.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock