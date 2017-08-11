Microsoft unveils Coco Framework, aimed at boosting blockchain

This Thursday, Microsoft unveiled an open framework aimed to improve the performance of the blockchain. Besides, the framework should also give the blockchain a little boost in terms of both confidentiality and governance.

Announcing it on its newsroom, Microsoft said the framework was named Coco – short for Confidential Consortium. It is designed to work with any ledger protocol, on any operating system, and with any hypervisor, as long as it supports a compatible Trusted Execution Environment (TEE).

It will be available both on-premises and in the cloud.

You can find the official technical whitepaper on this link, and Microsoft said the framework will be available on GitHub as an open-source project, some time next year.

“Blockchain is a transformational technology with the ability to significantly reduce the friction of doing business,” said Mark Russinovich, Chief Technology Officer of Azure at Microsoft.

“Microsoft is committed to bringing blockchain to the enterprise. We have listened to the needs of our customers and the blockchain community and are bringing foundational functionality with the Coco Framework. Through an innovative combination of advanced algorithms and trusted execution environments, like Intel’s Software Guard Extensions or Windows Virtual Secure Mode, we believe this takes the next step toward making blockchain ready for business.”

Coco Framework will not be tied to Azure. Instead, customers will be able to run it in their own data centres, or in the cloud.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock