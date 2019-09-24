Microsoft wants to enable users to sell their data

Microsoft seems to be gearing up to bring data management to a whole new level. In an effort it dubs “Data Dignity”, it is currently looking to bring in a team of people which would allow users to better control, visualise, and even sell – the data Microsoft has on them.

The Data Dignity effort is being condensed in a website called The Art of Research, which was first uncovered by ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley. The website claims that the team is being led by Microsoft's CTO Jaron Lanier. Details are scarce, but we do know that the team will be in the office of the CTO, and that it is currently hiring.

What the media are currently speculating, is that the Art of Research could be closely tied to Project Bali – another Microsoft project related to data management. First spotted early this year, Project Bali is designed to help people understand, and control, so-called ‘inverse privacy’ – private data that public organisations, such as hospitals or digital organisations have on their users.

Data is all the rage nowadays, being dubbed ‘new oil’ and being in the focus of most of the cybercriminal activity. Technology giants, such as Google or Facebook, have also been heavily scrutinised over how they handle private data. Facebook has been heavily criticised following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and Google is constantly facing EU probes and potential fines.

Microsoft was also criticised, on multiple occasions, over the telemetry data Windows 10 is collecting in the background.