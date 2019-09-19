Microsoft wants to keep selling software to Huawei

Microsoft president Brad Smith has called out his country’s government over the dispute with Huawei, saying he sees no advantage in preventing Microsoft from selling its software to the Chinese telecoms giant.

A few months ago, Huawei has been blacklisted by US president Donald Trump, under the allegation that the Chinese company poses a risk to national security. Under the ban, American companies are prevented from selling their tech to Huawei.

Smith believes there is no risk in having Huawei use Microsoft Windows, or the Office suite, in its devices.

"Governments around the world are going to address their national security needs," he told BBC News. “But we believe it would be a mistake at the same time to try to draw some new digital iron curtain down the Pacific Ocean - I think that would hold back the United States, would hold back the democracies of the world.

He added that Microsoft is not the only company that has applied with the US Commerce department to continue providing its software operating system to Huawei, for laptops and other similar devices. He understands that 5G may be an issue, but that problem should be addressed individually, he believes.

"There may be some issues that require some approaches around 5G but one should ask whether that is the right approach for all of the equipment that a particular company might make."