Microsoft working on "Windows Lite" software

Microsoft is preparing to release a new stripped-back version of Windows in its latest step towards software world domination, new reports have claimed.

According to The Verge, Windows Lite feature a toned-down user interface that will be much less demanding in terms of computing power.

Windows Lite will be similar to the current PC build available today, but will initially look to target dual-screen devices such as Microsoft's Courier concept devices.

The new software could also be a useful weapon in helping Microsoft take on Google's Chromebooks. The company had previously released Windows 10 S, which limited app downloads to those in the Windows Store, but Windows Lite could be the next step along from this, representing a more basic design that can be built on in the future.

This approach could be particularly useful in the education space, where Chromebooks have exploded in popularity due to their versatility and low price tag.

But the focus on dual-screen devices could also potentially mean a return for the long-mooted Windows Phone, with Microsoft's Continuum feature able to mean users can work on documents or files across multiple devices.

There's no slated release date for Windows Lite just yet, but as the popularity of wallet-friendly Chromebook devices continues to grow, it can't be long before Microsoft decided to start ramping up its work.

