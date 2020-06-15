Microsoft's latest updates have broken a whole host of printers

The most recent batch of Microsoft updates has reportedly disabled a significant number of business printers worldwide.

According to testimonies from users on Reddit and Microsoft Answer Forums, businesses using printers of various types were all served an identical error message after installing the latest security patches (KB4560960 and KB4557957): "Windows cannot print due to a problem with the current printer setup".

Users said the bug can be remedied by uninstalling the patches and that, for the time being, it is advisable to refrain from installing them in the first place.

Installing PCL6 printer drivers from the relevant vendor's customer support centre also appears to fix the issue, although this is more of a workaround than a permanent solution.

It is also important to stress that uninstalling the patches also means remaining vulnerable to multiple security issues affecting Windows 10 devices.

Microsoft has acknowledged the problem and explained it is working on an official fix.

“After installing KB4557957, certain printers may be unable to print. Print spooler may error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print and no output will come from affected printer,” said the firm.

“You might also encounter issues with the apps you are attempting to print from. You might receive an error from the app or the app may close unexpected. Note This issue might also affect software-based printers, for example printing to PDF.”

To uninstall the faulty patches, users can follow these steps:

1. Search for “Update History” and select “View Your Update History”.

2. On the Settings/View update history dialog window, select Uninstall Updates.

3. Find KB4560960 and/or KB4557957 and press Uninstall.

4. Restart the PC

The full list of affected devices can be found in the Bleeping Computer report.