Meltdown fix is bricking AMD devices, Microsoft says

Microsoft has stopped issuing Meltdown and Spectre patches for AMD computers following complaints that the patch is doing more harm than good.

Microsoft’s support page has been flooded with complaints from people with AMD-powered machines, saying once the patch was installed, their computer wouldn’t move past the booting phase.

The company is blaming this on AMD, saying the documentation it provided wasn’t spot on.

“Microsoft has reports of customers with some AMD devices getting into an unbootable state after installing recent Windows operating system security updates,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

“After investigating, Microsoft has determined that some AMD chipsets do not conform to the documentation previously provided to Microsoft to develop the Windows operating system mitigations to protect against the chipset vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown.”

The company said it has halted the distribution of the patch until a fix is created, together with AMD. There are ways to bring an affected machine back into bootable state, so make sure to check out Microsoft’s support site in case you’re one of the unlucky ones.

First revealed last week, the Meltdown and Spectre flaws potentially affect all the computers in the world. IBM, Qualcomm, AMD, Arm, Intel, those are all chipmakers whose products are affected by the flaw. Intel has already seen a couple of class-action lawsuits coming its way.

